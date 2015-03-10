FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deflation slows in February, prices drop for 24th month
March 10, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Greek deflation slows in February, prices drop for 24th month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 2.2
percent year-on-year in February, with the annual pace of
deflation slowing from a 2.8 percent decline in January, data
from the country's statistics service showed on Tuesday.
    Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate also decelerated,
showing prices fell by 1.9 percent in February, with the reading
slower than an average forecast of a 2.6 percent drop in prices
by economists polled by Reuters.
    Greece's consumer prices fell by an average 1.3 percent in
2014 compared to a year earlier.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 24 months as cuts in wages
and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures.
    Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    Euro zone inflation turned negative in December for the
first time since 2009 following a steep drop in global oil
prices and fell further in January with ECB President Mario
Draghi warning it was likely to be low or negative for months.
    On an annual basis, prices in the 19 countries using the
single currency were 0.3 percent lower in February than a year
earlier.
    The European Central Bank has convinced slightly more than
half of 83 economists polled by Reuters that its money printing
programme, which starts in March, will be successful in bringing
euro zone inflation back up to target. 
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     FEB   JAN    DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT  AUGUST
CPI y/y         -2.2  -2.8  -2.6  -1.2  -1.7   -0.8   -0.3 
EU-harmonised   -1.9  -2.8  -2.5  -1.2  -1.8   -1.1   -0.2 
-----------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

