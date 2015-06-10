Greek deflation steady in May, prices fall for 27th month

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 2.1 percent year-on-year in May, with the annual pace of deflation unchanged from the previous month, data from the country's statistics service showed on Wednesday. Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate slowed, showing prices fell by 1.4 percent in May from a 1.8 percent decline in April. Greek consumer prices fell by an average 1.3 percent in 2014 compared to a year earlier. For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been in deflation mode for the last 27 months as cuts in wages and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures. Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. The euro zone returned to inflation in May with a higher-than-expected increase in consumer prices after five months of falls and stagnation, due to rising food costs and the waning impact of cheap energy. Consumer prices in the 19-countries sharing the euro rose 0.3 percent year-on-year last month, beating market expectations of a 0.2 percent increase, according to the EU statistics office Eurostat. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV CPI y/y -2.1 -2.1 -2.1 -2.2 -2.8 -2.6 -1.2 EU-harmonised -1.4 -1.8 -1.9 -1.9 -2.8 -2.5 -1.2 ------------------------------------------------------------ source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias Williams)