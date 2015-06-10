FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deflation steady in May, prices fall for 27th month
#Economic News
June 10, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Greek deflation steady in May, prices fall for 27th month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 2.1
percent year-on-year in May, with the annual pace of deflation
unchanged from the previous month, data from the country's
statistics service showed on Wednesday.
    Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate slowed, showing prices
fell by 1.4 percent in May from a 1.8 percent decline in April.
    Greek consumer prices fell by an average 1.3 percent in 2014
compared to a year earlier.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 27 months as cuts in wages
and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures.
    Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    The euro zone returned to inflation in May with a
higher-than-expected increase in consumer prices after five
months of falls and stagnation, due to rising food costs and the
waning impact of cheap energy. 
    Consumer prices in the 19-countries sharing the euro rose
0.3 percent year-on-year last month, beating market expectations
of a 0.2 percent increase, according to the EU statistics office
Eurostat.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     MAY   APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV 
CPI y/y        -2.1   -2.1    -2.1    -2.2  -2.8  -2.6  -1.2
EU-harmonised  -1.4   -1.8    -1.9    -1.9  -2.8  -2.5  -1.2
------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias
Williams)

