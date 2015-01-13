FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deflation picks up in December, prices fall for 22nd month
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Greek deflation picks up in December, prices fall for 22nd month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 2.6
percent in December, with the annual pace of deflation
accelerating from a 1.2 percent drop in November, data from the
country's statistics service showed on Tuesday.
    Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate also picked up,
showing a 2.5 percent fall in December from a 1.2 percent drop
in November.
    For last year as a whole, Greece's consumer prices fell by
an average 1.3 percent compared to 2013.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 22 months as cuts in wages
and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures.
    Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    Euro zone inflation turned negative in December for the
first time since October 2009, with cheap oil driving a bigger
than expected decline that may prompt the European Central Bank
to start printing money. 
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT  AUGUST  JULY  JUNE
CPI y/y         -2.6 -1.2  -1.7   -0.8   -0.3   -0.7  -1.1
EU-harmonised   -2.5 -1.2  -1.8   -1.1   -0.2   -0.8  -1.5
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki
Koutantou)

