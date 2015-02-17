FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deflation picks up in January, prices drop for 23rd month
February 17, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Greek deflation picks up in January, prices drop for 23rd month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Greek consumer prices fell 2.8
percent in January, with the annual pace of deflation
accelerating from a 2.6 percent drop in December, data from the
country's statistics service showed on Tuesday.
    Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate also picked up,
showing prices fell by 2.8 percent in January, with the reading
slightly faster than an average forecast of a 2.7 percent drop
in prices by economists polled by Reuters.
    Greece's consumer prices fell by an average 1.3 percent in
2014 compared to a year earlier.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 23 months as cuts in wages
and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures.
    Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    Euro zone consumer prices also fell 0.6 percent from a year
earlier in January, more steeply than expected, supporting the
backers of the European Central Bank's money-printing plan to
combat sustained deflation.   
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES     JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT  AUGUST  JULY
CPI y/y         -2.8  -2.6 -1.2  -1.7   -0.8   -0.3   -0.7
EU-harmonised   -2.8  -2.5 -1.2  -1.8   -1.1   -0.2   -0.8
-----------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki
Koutantou)

