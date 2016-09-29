FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Greece extends Kasteli airport bids to Oct. 27 - govt official
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
September 29, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Greece extends Kasteli airport bids to Oct. 27 - govt official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Greece has extended by about a month to Oct. 27 the deadline for bids to build and operate a new airport on the island of Crete, a senior infrastructure ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.

"The (infrastructure) minister decided today to postpone it by a few days, after a request by four interested parties," said George Dedes, secretary general for infrastructure.

The project is seen as a test for investors' appetite in a country which is struggling to bring its economy back on track.

Greece signed up to a third international bailout last year. Since 2009, it has made several attempts to attract investors for the build-operate transfer (BOT) project worth an estimated 850 million euros ($954.55 million).

But its debt crisis has deterred investors and prompted a roughly 60 percent drop in investments.

The government had initially set a February deadline for the submission of bids for Kasteli but the date has been pushed backed several times due to delays in preparing the necessary documents. The latest deadline was to expire on Friday. ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.