Greece's Intralot says did not bid in OPAP stake sale

ATHENS, April 19 (Reuters) - Greek gaming systems provider Intralot denied being part of one of the two groups which bid for a stake in betting monopoly OPAP, being sold by the government.

Athens had on Wednesday received two bids for the 33 percent stake in OPAP, one of its most valuable assets with a total market value of about 2.2 billion euros, its privatisation agency said.

Bidders included activist U.S. investment fund Third Point, which made fat profits on a speculative investment in deeply discounted Greek government bonds last year, and Emma Delta, a group controlled by Greek ship-owner George Melisanidis and Czech investor Jiri Smecj.

The agency did not reveal any further details on the bidders but there was speculation that Intralot, which is OPAP’s technical supplier, might have teamed up with Third Point.

“The company did not submit a binding bid as part of the tender process,” Intralot said in a bourse filing.

Intralot has been OPAP’s IT vendor since at least 2000. Its current contract with the monopoly expires in July but the company secured a new five-year deal earlier this year.

The new contract prompted two of the investor groups which had been short-listed for the OPAP stake to threaten legal action if the contract for a new central hardware and software system was approved. One of their arguments was that the buyer of the government’s stake would be bound to it for five years without a say.

Despite the objections, OPAP won shareholder approval for the Intralot deal and is expected to formalise it later this year. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Holmes)