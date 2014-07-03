FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek renewable energy firm gets green light for IPO
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Greek renewable energy firm gets green light for IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, July 3 (Reuters) - Greek renewable energy firm Anemos got the go-ahead from the securities regulator on Thursday to list on the stock market, kicking off the first public offering on the Athens bourse since the country’s debt crisis broke out in 2009.

Greek stocks have been battered by the country’s six-year recession and economic crisis that forced it to resort to bailouts from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to stay afloat.

The last time a Greek firm went public on the Athens stock exchange was in July 2009, when MIG Real Estate raised 10 million euros.

Anemos, a unit of Greece’s biggest construction company Ellaktor operates 12 wind parks, a solar plant and a hydroelectric plant in Greece, with 170 megawatts in total installed capacity.

Its IPO is expected to generate strong interest since the government introduced a law in April cutting the price that energy producers will receive from the national market operator.

As a result, firms would be paid on time for the energy they produce, recovering arrears and allowing them to invest and grow further.

Renewable energy is one of few industries in Greece that has continued to expand through the recession, thanks to generous state subsidies. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.