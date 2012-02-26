FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek refiner denies Iran refused oil shipment
February 26, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 6 years ago

Greek refiner denies Iran refused oil shipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Greek refiner Hellenic Petroleum has not been refused any shipment of crude oil from Iran, a company official told Reuters on Sunday, denying a Fars news agency report.

The semi-official Iranian news agency earlier reported Iran had refused to give Greece a shipment of 500,000 barrels of crude oil in a retaliatory measure against European Union sanctions.

It said tankers that left empty-handed from Iran were destined to bring oil to Hellenic.

“That has nothing to do with us ... all supplies from Iran have been processed normally,” a company official told Reuters.

