ISDA to discuss whether Greek debt swap a "credit event"
February 28, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 6 years ago

ISDA to discuss whether Greek debt swap a "credit event"

Daniel Bases

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, the arbiter of rules governing the sale and use of credit default swaps, said on Tuesday it will go ahead with a discussion on whether Greece’s debt swap should be considered a “credit event.”

ISDA said in a statement will meet at 11 a.m. GMT on Thursday, March 1 “to determine whether a credit event has occurred.” The location of the meeting was not immediately known.

If the committee agrees a credit event has occurred, then it could lead to a payout on outstanding Greek CDS contracts.

