Moderate Greek leftists won't join government without SYRIZA
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Moderate Greek leftists won't join government without SYRIZA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 14 (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s moderate Democratic Left party reaffirmed on Monday that he would not take part in a coalition government without the more radical leftist SYRIZA group, hours ahead of a final round of talks.

“A government that does not ensure the participation of the second party will not have the necessary popular and parliamentary support,” Fotis Kouvelis told Antenna TV, saying he wanted a broad-based “ecumenical” government.

SYRIZA, which came in second in Sunday’s inconclusive election, has ruled out taking part in a coalition government with parties that back the EU/IMF bailout, all but ensuring a repeat election in a few weeks.

