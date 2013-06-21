FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek party chief wants his ministers to leave government-sources
June 21, 2013

Greek party chief wants his ministers to leave government-sources

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 21 (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s Democratic Left party, Fotis Kouvelis, has advised his lawmakers to withdraw the party’s ministers from the country’s coalition government, two party officials said on Friday.

“Kouvelis has recommended that the ministers of the Democratic Left withdraw,” one of the officials told Reuters.

Democratic Left’s lawmakers were holding an emergency meeting to decide whether they should stay in the three-party coalition of conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

