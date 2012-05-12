FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek president to meet party leaders on Sunday
May 12, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Greek president to meet party leaders on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s president will meet the leaders of the country’s three biggest parties on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to cobble together a coalition and avoid a repeat election in a few weeks.

The meeting with conservative leader Antonis Samaras, Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos and Left Coalition (SYRIZA) leader Alexis Tsipras will take place at 0900 GMT, a statement from President Karolos Papoulias’s office said on Saturday.

The president will then hold individual meetings with the leaders of the smaller parties that made it into parliament, including the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn.

