#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Greek leaders have yet to approve savings plan-Kouvelis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 26 (Reuters) - Greek coalition party leaders have not yet agreed on a 11.7 billion euro savings plan drawn up by the country’s finance ministry, moderate leftist party chief Fotis Kouvelis said on Thursday.

“We’re not done. We will continue working on all issues,” he told reporters after a three-hour meeting with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and Socialist PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos.

Greece must present the budget cut plan for 2013-2014 to a team of inspectors from the troika of international lenders visiting Greece this week to assess progress before releasing more funds to the cash-strapped country.

