Greek coalition party to decide whether to back government-sources
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 9:52 PM / 4 years ago

Greek coalition party to decide whether to back government-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s Democratic Left, the smallest party in the ruling coalition, will decide on Friday whether to continue in the government after a row over the closure of state broadcaster ERT, two party officials said on Friday.

The party’s lawmakers will meet at 0730 GMT on Friday to discuss their position, the officials told Reuters.

“The Democratic Left will decide whether it will continue to back the government or not,” one official said.

Another party official, Dimitris Hatzisokratis, said it was not the party’s intention to push the country to early elections.

