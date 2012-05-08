FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Leftists want main parties to renege on bailout deal
May 8, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Greek Leftists want main parties to renege on bailout deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 8 (Reuters) - Leftist party leader Alexis Tsipras will not cooperate with Greece’s two main parties, conservative New Democracy and socialist PASOK, unless they renege on pledges they made to abide by an EU/IMF bailout deal, a close aide said on Tuesday.

“He has asked Venizelos and Samaras to send letters to EU and IMF partners taking back previous written pledges as a condition for cooperating,” Nikos Papas, head of Tsipras’ political office, told Reuters.

The Left Coalition has been given a three-day window to try and form a coalition government after New Democracy, which captured the largest vote share at Sunday’s election, failed to make headway.

