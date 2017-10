ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s radical Left Coalition (SYRIZA) party refused on Sunday to join a national unity government that includes parties supporting the country’s international bailout.

“They’re not seeking an accord with SYRIZA ... they’re asking us to be their partners in crime and we will not be their accomplices,” leader Alexis Tsipras said after meeting the heads of Greece’s other two major parties and the country’s president.