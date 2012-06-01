FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek leftist to freeze privatisations, wage cuts if elected
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 10:23 AM / in 5 years

Greek leftist to freeze privatisations, wage cuts if elected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 1 (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s radical leftist SYRIZA party, Alexis Tsipras, on Friday said he would keep strategic companies under state control and freeze wage and pension cuts demanded by lenders if he won this month’s election.

Outlining his party’s economic programme ahead of the June 17 poll, Tsipras said he would also introduce measures to relieve the debt burden of overborrowed households and cut valued added tax (VAT), especially on basic food items.

Tsipras said Greece should abandon its foreign bailout, saying it had failed to take the country out of its economic crisis and would prevent it from having access to financial markets this decade.

Opinion polls show Tsipras’s party is runnning neck and neck with the pro-bailout conservatives, with one poll on Friday showing the anti-bailout leftists with a six point lead.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.