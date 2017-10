ATHENS, May 14 (Reuters) - The leaders of Greece’s two anti-bailout leftist parties that entered parliament in a May 6 election said they will attend a third day of talks on Tuesday with President Karolos Papoulias that have so far failed to form a government.

Spokesman Panos Skourletis of the radical leftist SYRIZA group said it would attend the talks, as did Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the smaller and more moderate Democratic Left.