FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece seeking bridge loan to cover funding needs-source
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Greece seeking bridge loan to cover funding needs-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s government is seeking a bridge loan from the country’s foreign lenders to cover its financing needs until September, a finance ministry source said on Tuesday.

Cash-strapped Greece is set to run out of money in weeks without further aid from the European Union and International Monetary Fund bailing out the country.

Greece’s European partners have promised that they will find a solution to cover the country’s funding needs through August, but have yet to specify how that will be done.

“We are fighting to secure the bridge loan by September,” a finance ministry official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.