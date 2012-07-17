Greece seeking bridge loan to cover funding needs-source

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s government is seeking a bridge loan from the country’s foreign lenders to cover its financing needs until September, a finance ministry source said on Tuesday.

Cash-strapped Greece is set to run out of money in weeks without further aid from the European Union and International Monetary Fund bailing out the country.

Greece’s European partners have promised that they will find a solution to cover the country’s funding needs through August, but have yet to specify how that will be done.

“We are fighting to secure the bridge loan by September,” a finance ministry official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.