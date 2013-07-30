FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells state lotteries, deal clears way for OPAP privatisation sale-source
July 30, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 4 years

Greece sells state lotteries, deal clears way for OPAP privatisation sale-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 30 (Reuters) - Greece sealed on Tuesday a 190-million-euro deal with a consortium led by its gambling monopoly OPAP to run the state lotteries, a senior official involved in the talks told Reuters, clearing the way for the sale of its stake in OPAP.

The OPAP-led consortium, which includes gaming systems provider Intralot and Scientific Games, will run the lotteries for 12 years.

Wrangling over the fees OPAP will pay its partners for technology and printing services had hindered the completion of the lotteries deal and complicated the sale of a 33 percent stake in OPAP to Greek-Czech fund Emma Delta agreed in May.

