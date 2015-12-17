FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macedonia says "huge mountains" remain in name dispute with Greece
December 17, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Macedonia says "huge mountains" remain in name dispute with Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Poposki said on Thursday there were “huge mountains” between Skopje and Athens in resolving the almost 25-year-old name dispute between the two neighbours.

Athens has disputed the Balkan state’s name since Skopje declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991 and took the name of Macedonia, saying it implied territorial claims to a Greek province called Macedonia.

“We have to climb a mountain to settle this issue,” Poposki said during a visit to Athens. “There are substantive differences in the positions of the two countries.”

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said the two sides were seeking “an honourable compromise that will fight irredentism and extreme nationalism on both sides.”

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou

