TABLE-Greek retail sales drop 7.8 pct y/y in August
October 31, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Greek retail sales drop 7.8 pct y/y in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The slump of Greece's retail
sales continued in August, highlighting the pain fiscal
austerity is inflicting on household consumption, data by
statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.
    Retail sales by volume fell 7.8 percent year-on-year after a
slightly revised 13.9 percent annual drop in July.
    Retail sales slumped by an average annual pace of 10 percent
between January and August, only slightly below its 12 percent
drop in the full year of 2012. The sector has shrunk by 34
percent in 2009-2012.************************************************************ 
    KEY FIGURES      AUGUST   JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL       
    Retail sales*        
    by volume (y/y)   -7.8   -13.9** -8.0  -2.3   -14.5
    Retail sales*      
    by revenue (y/y)  -8.9   -14.1** -7.7  -2.6   -14.9  
-----------------------------------------------------------  
    * Includes fuels and auto lubricants  
    ** revised  
    source: ELSTAT

