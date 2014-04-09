FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bank recaps help govt return to market - cenbank chief
April 9, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Greek bank recaps help govt return to market - cenbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) - A restructuring of Greece’s banking system and the recapitalisation of banks from the market have facilitated a return to bond markets for the Greek government, the country’s central bank chief told Bloomberg.

Greece is expected to make an imminent return to bond markets just two years after a massive debt restructuring.

“The successful restructuring of the banking system and the recapitalization of banks from the market following the latest stress-test exercise have facilitated the way for the Greek government to tap the market,” George Provopoulos said.

Turning to ECB monetary policy, he added: “We are reflecting on the design of a quantitative-easing program in the euro area”.

The ECB governing council had “unanimously committed to using all instruments within its mandate, conventional and unconventional, to deal effectively with the risks of a too-prolonged period of low inflation,” he said. (Writing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
