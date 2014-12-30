FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargo vessel carrying migrants sent distress signal - Greek ministry
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
December 30, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Cargo vessel carrying migrants sent distress signal - Greek ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A vessel that called for help off Greece is a Moldovan-flagged cargo ship believed to be carrying migrants, Greece’s shipping ministry said on Tuesday.

Greek state television earlier reported a passenger ship issued a distress signal because of armed people on board.

The “Blue Sky M” was sailing off the island of Corfu, a shipping ministry spokesman said. The vessel was carrying hundreds of migrants, Greek television stations reported. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

