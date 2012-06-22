FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finance minister faints, taken to hospital
June 22, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Greek finance minister faints, taken to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s incoming finance minister Vassilis Rapanos was rushed to hospital on Friday after a fainting spell, said a government official and a source at the bank where he is chairman.

“He felt dizzy and fainted and was taken to hospital where he was given fluids intravenously and will undergo checks,” the banking source said.

A government official said he spoke to Rapanos on the phone after he was taken to hospital, where he was in the process of undergoing checks.

Rapanos, the chairman of Greece’s biggest commercial bank National Bank of Greece, has been named finance minister in Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’s cabinet and was due to be sworn in later on Friday.

