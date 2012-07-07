FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece must hit targets or risk losing aid-minister
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

Greece must hit targets or risk losing aid-minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, July 7 (Reuters) - Greece must hit the targets it has signed up to or risk losing its next tranche of aid from partners, its new finance minister Yannis Stournaras said on Saturday in his first policy speech since taking office.

“Greece must carry out the measures that it has already voted on as part of its 2012 budget so that it moves towards the targets it has committed to and to avoid losing more of its credibility and risk the next aid tranche,” Stournaras told parliament before a confidence vote on Sunday.

He warned that negotiations with foreign lenders would be “long and arduous” and that the government would press its case for additional time to carry out austerity measures.

Stournaras said Greece faced a deeper than expected recession that would prevent it from hitting its targets, but that additional austerity would only deepen that recession.

He also pledged the government would complete reforms demanded under the bailout, speed up privatisations and boost competitiveness to turn around the recession-hit economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.