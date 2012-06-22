FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Greek finance minister taken to hospital
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Greek finance minister taken to hospital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s incoming finance minister Vassilis Rapanos was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of nausea, intense abdominal pains and dizziness, medical authorities said.

Rapanos had undergone checks at a hospital on Friday morning after a difficult night but returned to work. He was later rushed back to the medical facility, said a source at the bank where he is chairman.

“Vassilis Rapanos was admitted today because of intense abdominal pains, dizziness, nausea, sweating and weakness. His condition has stabilised,” Hygeia Hospital in Athens said in a statement.

He was given fluids intravenously and is undergoing checks, the banking source said.

Rapanos, the chairman of Greece’s biggest commercial bank National Bank of Greece, has been named finance minister in new Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’s cabinet.

He was due to be sworn in later on Friday, but the Greek president’s office said the ceremony would now be limited to two other deputy ministers who were scheduled to be sworn in alongside the finance minister.

The news came hours after Samaras’s office said the new premier himself would undergo eye surgery on Saturday to repair a damaged retina, forcing him to cancel a meeting of his parliamentary group on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.