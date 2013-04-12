FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss freeze Greek ex-minister's assets, looks into money laundering
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Swiss freeze Greek ex-minister's assets, looks into money laundering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 12 (Reuters) - Swiss prosecutors have frozen 10 million Swiss francs ($10.76 million) in assets linked to Greek former Defence Minister Akis Tsohatzopoulos and are investigating whether Swiss-based individuals assisted him in laundering money.

In its annual report, the Swiss federal prosecution service said it was investigating numerous money laundering allegations reported by banks after Tsohatzopoulos’s arrest, adding this showed the Swiss banks could be abused to aid corruption.

“This poses significant reputational risks not only for the banks involved but for Switzerland as a whole,” the report said.

A prosecution spokeswoman said 10 million francs had been frozen in connection with the investigation.

A Greek court sentenced Tsohatzopoulos in March to eight years in prison for failing to disclose the source of lavish wealth that made him a symbol of the corruption that has plagued the country.

Once a powerful Socialist politician who almost became prime minister in the 1990s, Tsohatzopoulos has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal. He faces a further trial on charges of money laundering and using offshore companies to buy a luxurious mansion in Athens.

Switzerland is trying to improve its image as a haven for ill-gotten gains, blocking nearly 1 billion francs in stolen assets linked to dictators overthrown by the Arab Spring revolts - Egypt, Libya, Syria and Tunisia. ($1 = 0.9293 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jon Hemming)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.