Four Greek parties to take part in Monday talks-source
May 13, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

Four Greek parties to take part in Monday talks-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s president has invited the leaders of the country’s three biggest parties plus a smaller, moderate leftist group to take part in talks to form a coalition government on Monday, a senior presidency official told Reuters.

“There will be a meeting with the leaders of the three big parties and (Democratic Left leader Fotis) Kouvelis,” the official said.

Greece’s three biggest parties are conservative New Democracy and the Socialist PASOK which back the country’s international bailout and the radical leftist SYRIZA, which opposes it.

