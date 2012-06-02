Italy's Monti sees eurobonds becoming reality-paper

ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti believes eurobonds will become a reality in the 17-nation euro zone and that Greece will stay in the single currency, he told a Greek newspaper on Saturday.

“I believe we will have eurobonds in one form or another because our union is becoming all the more integrated. However, it must be clear in our minds that issuing eurobonds is not a licence to spend and burden others,” Monti told the Sunday edition of the To Vima newspaper in an interview.

“On the contrary, it is an effort to rebuild Economic and Monetary Union on a more sound and credible basis,” he said.