Greek bond swap at over 60 pct acceptance-Monti
March 8, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 6 years ago

Greek bond swap at over 60 pct acceptance-Monti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, March 8 (Reuters) - Over 60 percent of Greece’s private creditors have expressed interest in taking part in a bond swap to stave off a messy default, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday ahead of a 2000 GMT deadline for acceptances.

“I‘m very happy that according to news reaching us, over 60 percent of bondholders have shown interest in the exchange,” he said through an interpreter during a visit to Serbia.

“The private sector is moving towards the 65 percent level, which suggests a solution is very close.”

