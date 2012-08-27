FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor Oil first-half profit drops, broadly in line with estimates
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 27, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Motor Oil first-half profit drops, broadly in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-biggest refiner Motor Oil said on Monday profit dropped 74 percent in the first six months of the year, weighed by falling crude prices and shrinking fuel demand in the austerity-hit country.

Net income was 27.6 million euros ($34.5 million) from 105.1 million euros in the same year-ago period, it said in a results presentation. Falling crude prices reduced the value of the company’s oil inventories by 45 million euros.

The result was broadly in line with an average analyst net profit forecast of 28.6 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7989 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.