FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom, ENI among 14 suitors for Greek gas firm DEPA
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 11, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 6 years

Gazprom, ENI among 14 suitors for Greek gas firm DEPA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, April 11 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom is among 14 firms that have expressed initial interest to buy Greece’s state gas firm DEPA, one of the first assets to go under the hammer to reduce the cash strapped nation’s debt, the government said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Greece’s privatisation agency, other potential suitors that may submit indicative bids for DEPA include Azerbaijan’s Socar, Japan’s Mitsui and Co, Spain’s Enagas and Gas Natural, Italy’s ENI and Edison, Algeria’s Sonatrach, Russia’s OJSC Negusneft and the Israel Corporation Ltd,

Gazprom already provides most of the natural gas DEPA uses. Edison is cooperating with the Greeks on plans to lay an underwater gas pipeline in the Adriatic Sea.

Greece’s domestic gas market is still in its infancy, with relatively few households and industries consuming the fuel.

DEPA owns 51 percent of local supply companies which have a monopoly until 2036 to sell natural gas to small industrial, commercial and residential customers.

In 2010, the DEPA group reported sales of 1.22 billion euros and net profit of 90.8 million. It has not yet published its 2011 results.

Greece is considering either a “bundled” sale of DEPA - combining its wholesale, trading and gas supply business with its DESFA networks and liquefied natural gas arm - or an “unbundled” deal in which DESFA would be sold separately.

Greece owns 65 percent of the DEPA group. The remainder is owned by Greece’s biggest refinery Hellenic Petroleum, which is itself partly state-owned and slated for privatisation.

Gazprom’s refinery unit has said it would examine a possible purchase of Hellenic Petroleum. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Keiron Henderson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.