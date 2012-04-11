Gazprom, ENI among 14 suitors for Greek gas firm DEPA

ATHENS, April 11 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom is among 14 firms that have expressed initial interest to buy Greece’s state gas firm DEPA, one of the first assets to go under the hammer to reduce the cash strapped nation’s debt, the government said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Greece’s privatisation agency, other potential suitors that may submit indicative bids for DEPA include Azerbaijan’s Socar, Japan’s Mitsui and Co, Spain’s Enagas and Gas Natural, Italy’s ENI and Edison, Algeria’s Sonatrach, Russia’s OJSC Negusneft and the Israel Corporation Ltd,

Gazprom already provides most of the natural gas DEPA uses. Edison is cooperating with the Greeks on plans to lay an underwater gas pipeline in the Adriatic Sea.

Greece’s domestic gas market is still in its infancy, with relatively few households and industries consuming the fuel.

DEPA owns 51 percent of local supply companies which have a monopoly until 2036 to sell natural gas to small industrial, commercial and residential customers.

In 2010, the DEPA group reported sales of 1.22 billion euros and net profit of 90.8 million. It has not yet published its 2011 results.

Greece is considering either a “bundled” sale of DEPA - combining its wholesale, trading and gas supply business with its DESFA networks and liquefied natural gas arm - or an “unbundled” deal in which DESFA would be sold separately.

Greece owns 65 percent of the DEPA group. The remainder is owned by Greece’s biggest refinery Hellenic Petroleum, which is itself partly state-owned and slated for privatisation.

Gazprom’s refinery unit has said it would examine a possible purchase of Hellenic Petroleum. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Keiron Henderson)