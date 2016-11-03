FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Greece's National Bank picks Thomopoulos as new board chairman- source
November 3, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 10 months ago

Greece's National Bank picks Thomopoulos as new board chairman- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - National Bank of Greece, the country's second largest lender, picked former deputy central bank governor Panagiotis Thomopoulos as its new board chairman, a senior banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

An announcement by NBG was expected later on Thursday.

Thomopoulos will replace Louka Katseli, a former economy minister who served in a socialist government in 2009. Thomopoulos was deputy governor at the Bank of Greece from 1994-2009.

Under its third international bailout, Greece agreed to 'de-politicise' links between government and the banks, boost board-level expertise and improve corporate governance.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

