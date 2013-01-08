Greece's NBG says Eurobank swap seen completed in February

ATHENS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender National Bank will complete a share swap to buy rival Eurobank in February, NBG’s deputy CEO Petros Christodoulou said on Tuesday.

Greece’s securities regulator on Monday gave conditional approval for National Bank’s purchase of Eurobank. žNBG is offering 58 new shares for every 100 shares of Eurobank.

Christodoulou also said that up to 25 percent of the bank’s branches in the combined entity could be restructured following the deal. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)