Greece's NBG looks at ways to boost capital, no decision yet- source

ATHENS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest bank National Bank is considering options to meet any potential capital shortfall after a stress test later this year but has not finalised plans, which include options for majority-owned Finansbank in Turkey, a source at the bank told Reuters on Monday.

Greek press reported on Monday that NBG is considering shedding all of its 99 percent-owned Turkish subsidiary Finansbank as part of an updated business plan it aims to submit to the European Union’s competition authority.

“We are looking into alternative proposals, as any bank should do, to promptly cover possible capital needs,” the source said.

“In this phase and until the stress test is completed, any projection on what specific strategy the bank will choose is premature.” the source said.