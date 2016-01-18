Greek National Bank's shareholders clear Finansbank sale

* Finansbank sale proceeds to help NBG repay state aid

* NBG to reduce emergency borrowing from Greek central bank

* Transaction to close in first half

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender National Bank gained shareholder approval on Monday to sell its Turkish unit Finansbank to Qatar National Bank (QNB), with NBG executives saying proceeds will be used to pay down state aid.

National Bank (NBG) clinched a deal in late December to divest its entire 99.8 percent stake in Finansbank to QNB for 2.75 billion euros ($3 bln) as part of moves to plug a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank stress tests in October.

The Greek lender has said the deal will also reduce its dependence on emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank, which is more costly than normal lending.

As part of the deal, QNB, the Gulf Arab region’s largest bank, also agreed to repay $910 million of subordinated debt that NBG had extended to Finansbank.

NBG’s Chief Executive Leonidas Fragiadakis said this, together with the sale proceeds, will boost NBG’s available cash by about 3.5 billion euros and enable it to lend more.

“After the sale NBG will be able to play a leading role in the recovery of the Greek economy, now that the country has a need for liquidity,” Fragiadakis told shareholders.

After 10 years of profitable operations in Turkey, NBG expects to close the transaction in the first half of this year, pending regulatory approvals in Turkey and Qatar. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley advised it on the divestment.

NBG, 40 percent owned by Greece’s bank rescue fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, will use proceeds to repay 2 billion euros of state aid the fund provided in its recapitalisation last year.

The bank will also reduce its emergency borrowing from the Greek central bank, which will mean savings of about 100 million euros annually, Fragiadakis said.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund injected the capital by buying contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) issued by NBG. The bonds have an 8 percent annual coupon for the first seven years.

Finansbank is Turkey’s fifth-largest privately owned bank by assets, deposits and loans and has one of the highest capital adequacy ratios among Turkish banks.

Deal-hungry QNB, half-owned by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, has set out ambitions to become the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa by 2017. ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Susan Fenton)