National Bank of Greece chairman Rapanos resigns-source
June 27, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

National Bank of Greece chairman Rapanos resigns-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 27 (Reuters) - The chairman of Greece’s largest lender National Bank, Vassilis Rapanos, has resigned from his post citing ill health, a source at the bank said on Wednesday.

That comes after the banker was named as finance minister last week but quit on Monday after being hospitalised on Friday for dizziness and intense abdominal pains.

“He cited the same health reasons that led him to resign the office of finance minister,” the source told Reuters.

The bank will hold its annual shareholders meeting on Thursday. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

