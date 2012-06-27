National Bank of Greece CEO to be replaced by deputy-source

ATHENS, June 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Greece’s largest lender National Bank, Apostolos Tamvakakis, will step down on Thursday and be replaced by deputy CEO Alexandros Tourkolias, a source at the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Mr Tamvakakis will announce his resignation as CEO tomorrow after the bank’s annual shareholders’ meeting,” the source said.

Top management changes at state-controlled companies often follow a change in government in Greece. The state exerts indirect influence on management at NBG through state pension funds that own stakes in the lender.

NBG Chairman Vassilis Rapanos resigned from his post earlier on Wednesday citing ill health. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Karolina Tagaris)