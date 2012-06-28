Greece's NBG loan impairments at 15.5 pct in Q1- CEO

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest lender National Bank said on Thursday its loan impairments reached 15.5 percent in the first quarter, with the pace accelerating.

NBG chief executive Apostolos Tamvakasis told a shareholders’ meeting that NBG would boost its capital adequacy by selling its minority stake in its Turkish unit, Finansbank .

Tamvakakis is expected to step down later on Thursday and will be replaced by deputy CEO Alexandros Tourkolias, a source at the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.