FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's NBG loan impairments at 15.5 pct in Q1- CEO
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 10:00 AM / 5 years ago

Greece's NBG loan impairments at 15.5 pct in Q1- CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest lender National Bank said on Thursday its loan impairments reached 15.5 percent in the first quarter, with the pace accelerating.

NBG chief executive Apostolos Tamvakasis told a shareholders’ meeting that NBG would boost its capital adequacy by selling its minority stake in its Turkish unit, Finansbank .

Tamvakakis is expected to step down later on Thursday and will be replaced by deputy CEO Alexandros Tourkolias, a source at the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.