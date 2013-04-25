FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's National Bank to aim for 12 pct investor take-up in offering
April 25, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 4 years

Greece's National Bank to aim for 12 pct investor take-up in offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender National Bank (NBG) will seek shareholder approval to raise the sought private sector participation in its share offering to 12 from 10 percent, an official at the bank said on Thursday.

The official said NBG’s board decided to propose this to next week’s shareholders assembly to enable meeting extra demand for the shares by investors that may exceed the 10 percent limit, which amounts to 975.6 million euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

