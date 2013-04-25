Greece's National Bank to aim for 12 pct investor take-up in offering

ATHENS, April 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender National Bank (NBG) will seek shareholder approval to raise the sought private sector participation in its share offering to 12 from 10 percent, an official at the bank said on Thursday.

The official said NBG’s board decided to propose this to next week’s shareholders assembly to enable meeting extra demand for the shares by investors that may exceed the 10 percent limit, which amounts to 975.6 million euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)