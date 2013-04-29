FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders of Greece's National Bank approve recap plan
April 29, 2013

Shareholders of Greece's National Bank approve recap plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Greece’s largest lender National Bank on Monday approved a 9.75 billion euro ($12.7 billion) share offering, the bank’s deputy chief executive Petros Christodoulou said.

Greece’s four major banks, including NBG, need 27.5 billion euros in new capital to restore their solvency ratios to levels required by the country’s central bank after incurring losses from debt writedowns and impaired loans.

NBG is aiming to raise 12 percent of the share offering from private investors to stay privately run. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

