Greece's National Bank posts H1 profit, beats forecasts
August 29, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 4 years

Greece's National Bank posts H1 profit, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG), Greece’s largest lender by assets, reported a profit in the first half, helped by its Turkish subsidiary Finansbank, lower funding costs and provisions for bad debt.

The group posted net profit of 344 million euros ($458.91 million), above analyst estimates. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting net earnings of 125 million euros on average.

NBG said loan-loss provisions fell to 853 million euros in the first half from 1.2 billion in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

