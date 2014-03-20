Greece's National Bank posts 2013 profit, provisions ease

ATHENS, March 20 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG), Greece’s largest lender by assets, on Thursday reported a profit for 2013, helped by reduced funding costs, its Turkish unit Finansbank and lower bad-loan provisions as the pace of new credit impairments slowed.

The group posted net profit of 809 million euros ($1.13 billion) versus a loss of 2.14 billion in 2012. It said loan-loss provisions fell 36 percent to 1.63 billion euros last year from 2.53 billion in 2012. ($1 = 0.7189 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)