FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's NBG hires Goldman, Morgan Stanley to manage share offering-source
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Greece's NBG hires Goldman, Morgan Stanley to manage share offering-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender National Bank has picked Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators for a planned equity offering to plug its 2.18 billion euro capital shortfall, a senior banker familiar with the issue told Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity.

NBG had previously said it would not resort to an equity issue to plug the capital gap but would focus on selling non-core assets instead. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.