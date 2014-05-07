FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek NBG's 2.5 bln euro equity offering oversubscribed- source
May 7, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Greek NBG's 2.5 bln euro equity offering oversubscribed- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 7 (Reuters) - Greek National Bank’s (NBG) 2.5 billion euro ($3.48 billion) share offering is already oversubscribed, one day before the bookbuilding process closes, a banker close to the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The offering is subscribed by more than one time so far,” the banker said, declining to be named.

NBG, Greece’s largest lender by assets, is the country’s fourth major bank to tap international investors to plug a 2.18 billion euro capital hole after a stress test. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Harry Papachristou)

