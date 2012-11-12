FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's NBG to hold new shareholder vote on Eurobank Nov 23
November 12, 2012

Greece's NBG to hold new shareholder vote on Eurobank Nov 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender National Bank will hold a third and final shareholder meeting on Nov. 23 to vote on its offer to take over rival Eurobank after two previous assemblies did not achieve a quorum.

National Bank made a share-swap offer in early October to buy all of rival Eurobank, offering 58 new shares for every 100 Eurobank shares.

“There will be a third and final shareholder meeting on Nov. 23,” a National Bank Official told Reuters.

Greece’s biggest banks are merging to cope with heavy losses from the country’s debt restructuring, deposit outflows and rising bad loans.

Completion of the deal will give NBG shareholders 75 percent of the combined entity, with Eurobank shareholders owning the rest.

Monday’s assembly required 50 percent of the bank’s common voting shares present but achieved only 19.8 percent.

A decision will be made at the final meeting, whatever the number of shareholders present. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)

