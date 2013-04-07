FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek NBG and Eurobank unit to recapitalise separately - sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

Greek NBG and Eurobank unit to recapitalise separately - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 7 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender National Bank and its subsidiary Eurobank will be recapitalised separately, two bankers said on Sunday after the country’s international lenders raised concerns about their integration plans.

“There will be separate recapitalisations,” one of the bankers close to the procedure told Reuters.

The two banks together need 15.6 billion euros in fresh capital to shore up their solvency ratios to levels set by the central bank. Recapitalising separately raises doubts about whether their integration will proceed as planned. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Deepa Babington; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.