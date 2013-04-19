Greek National Bank postpones capital plan as shareholders stay away

ATHENS, April 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s National Bank (NBG) , the country’s biggest, was forced to postpone a vote on its 9.75 billion-euro ($12.7 billion) recapitalisation plan on Friday after too few shareholders turned up.

NBG will now hold a second attempt on April 24 and seek agreement from 50 percent rather than 66.6 percent of shareholders.

Hard hit by the country’s sovereign debt writedown and related bad loans, NBG needs approval to undertake a share offering worth up to 9.756 billion and issue up to 1.9 billion euros of contingent convertible bonds in order to raise capital. It also plans to reduce the number of its outstanding shares via a 10-for-1 reverse split.

Greece’s four major banks including NBG need 27.5 billion euros in fresh funds to restore their solvency ratios to levels required by the country’s central bank.

Most of the funds will be provided by a state bank support fund - the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) - in exchange for new shares or contingent convertible bonds (CoCos).

CoCos will be issued exclusively to the HFSF rescue fund and Greek banks plan to resort to them if less than 10 percent of their rights offerings is taken up by private investors.

Under the terms of the recapitalisation plan agreed with the country’s international lenders, at least 10 percent of banks’ new common equity must be raised from the private sector for them to stay privately run.

Friday’s meeting was attended by shareholders representing just 17.5 percent of NBG’s common voting shares. If no quorum is reached next week, there will be a second repeat assembly on April 29, which will require the attendance of shareholders representing just 20 percent of NBG’s voting shares.

It is common in Greece for such shareholder votes to be delayed and for proposals to be approved only after two or three meetings.