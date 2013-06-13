FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Greece's NBG hits minimum target in share offering to stay privately run
June 13, 2013 / 7:57 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Greece's NBG hits minimum target in share offering to stay privately run

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds official confirmation, background)

ATHENS, June 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s National Bank (NBG) raised more than 10 percent of the funds it needs to plug a capital hole from private investors in a rights offering, it said on Thursday, confirming what a senior bank official earlier told Reuters.

National is the second major Greek lender to successfully recapitalise without falling under the full control of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), a bank rescue fund financed from Greece’s EU/IMF bailout package.

Greece’s four biggest banks, including NBG, need 27.5 billion euros ($36.7 billion) to repair their solvency after losses on sovereign debt writedowns and bad loans.

Their aim is to regain access to capital markets, to help fund the economy out of its deep six-year recession.

Under a recapitalisation scheme Athens agreed with its international lenders, at least 10 percent of new equity issues by its four big banks must be bought by the market for them to stay privately run.

NBG’s rights offering, aimed at plugging a 9.65 billion euro capital hole, ended on Thursday. It hoped to raise up to 1.17 billion euros via a 2.2-for-1 rights issue at 4.29 euros a share. Details will be released on Friday after a board meeting.

Meeting the minimum threshold means the bank will not need to resort to issuing costly contingent convertible bonds (CoCos), NBG said.

Last month Alpha Bank raised 12 percent of its capital need from the market, retaining management control.

Piraeus Bank, which is in the midst of a rights issue, is expected to also meet the threshold. Eurobank has opted to be fully recapitalised by the HFSF. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
